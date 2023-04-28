ITTN On Board For Launch of Wideroe’s New Dublin-Bergen Route

ITTN’s Ita Hendrick was on board for this week’s launch of the inaugural Widerøe flight from Dublin to Bergen, which took off on Thursday.

Passengers were treated to tea and coffee, Danish pastries and cupcakes before departing for their flight.

Dublin Airport was represented by Louise Bannon, head of marketing; Eoin McLaughlin, vice-president business development; and Jon Woolf, senior vice-president aviation business development.







Widerøe was represented by Terje Svindseth – head of airline partnerships; Nicolai Berg Johansen – director Distributor Partners & business development.

The Norwegian Embassy was represented by Torunn Stokke Griffin – Head of Administration and Culture



Widerøe will operate three flights weekly from Dublin to Bergen operating on Thursday, Friday and Sunday

The flight is approximately 2hours 20 mins and prices start from €170.

