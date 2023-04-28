L’Austral Docks In Dublin

Ponant’s L’Austral cruise ship docked in Dublin Port yesterday at the end of its 8-day cruise from Bordeaux. ITTN were delighted to be invited onboard for a tour of the stunning ship. A masterpiece of design and engineering, L’Austral is built to provide the ultimate luxury travel experience for its passengers. From its sleek exterior to its elegant interior, L’Austral is truly a sight to behold.

The food on L’Austral is nothing short of exceptional. The ship’s two restaurants offer a range of gourmet dishes, from fresh seafood to fine French cuisine. Guests can enjoy a new menu each night of their stay and there is a gala dinner attended by the ship’s captain on the first and last night of each cruise.

For those looking to relax and unwind, L’Austral offers a range of wellness facilities. The ship’s spa features a sauna and a variety of treatments designed to soothe and rejuvenate. Guests can also take part in yoga and fitness classes or work out in the ship’s gym.

L’Austral offers a variety of entertainment options to keep guests entertained throughout their journey. From live music and theater performances to lectures and workshops on a range of topics, there is something for everyone. The ship also has a library stocked with books and movies for guests to enjoy.

Ponant’s L’Austral cruise ship has a total of 132 staterooms and suites, accommodating up to 264 passengers. The ship is designed to provide an intimate and luxurious experience for its guests, with a passenger-to-crew ratio of 1:2.

There are several types of staterooms available on L’Austral, each designed to meet the different needs and preferences of its guests.

The Prestige Staterooms, which make up the majority of the staterooms on the ship, range in size from 18 to 21 square metres and feature a private balcony. The Deluxe Suites are slightly larger, ranging in size from 24 to 27 square metres, and also feature a private balcony.

For guests who want even more space and luxury, the Prestige Suites range in size from 36 to 38 square metres and feature a private balcony and separate living area. For the ultimate in luxury, there are also two Owner’s Suites on L’Austral. These spacious suites measure 45 square metres and feature a private balcony, separate living area, and a large bathroom with a bathtub and shower.

No matter which stateroom or suite guests choose, they can expect to enjoy a luxurious and comfortable experience on board Ponant’s L’Austral.

Check out our TikTok below for a tour of the ship.