Attraction World Announces ‘Great Lates Payback’

Attraction World has announced the launch of an innovative new incentive, aligning with its key trade partner focuses for late summer 2024 bookings.

With recent product expansions in key destinations, Attraction World believes the timing couldn’t be better.

In theme of summer 2024, the “Great Lates Payback” will give 24 agents the chance to

win back the value of their Attraction World booking.

Running from 10th June to 31st July 2024, agents simply need to make a booking for departures between 10th June and 31st October 2024. All bookings will automatically be entered into the prize draw, with 24 lucky agents chosen at random at the end of the incentive period.



Attraction World has substantial availability for key summer attractions

including Siam Park in Tenerife, Ibiza Rocks Pool Party Event Tickets, Pirates Adventure and Reloaded in Mallorca, Land of Legends in Antalya, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Shipwreck and Blue Caves in Zante, Party Hard Packages in Ayia Napa, PortAventura in Cost Dorada, Alton Towers in the UK and many more.

Kelly Hayre, Retail Director for Attraction World, said: “Maintaining consistent communication with our trade partners is crucial and remains a top priority for my team.

One of our core business values is to “Deliver Together,” and this incentive embodies that

principle. By aligning our strategies with those of our key agent partners, we aim to drive

further sales growth and enhance agent earnings. We’re thrilled to introduce this new

incentive concept and eagerly anticipate both the results and the reactions from our 24

winning agents. As they say, you must be in it to win it, no booking is too small or too

large—good luck to all our agents driving late summer 2024 sales.”



About Attraction World Group:

Attraction World Group are now the UK’s leading experience ecosystem, and since its

creation in 1996, has enabled over 8 million customers to pre-book attractions, excursions, and experiences in over 50 countries around the world, with an unrivalled range of theme parks, sightseeing tours, theatre shows and experience days on offer, Attraction World are the now the UK’s most extensive B2B Tours & Attractions supplier.