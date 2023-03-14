Planeterra Launches 3rd Round of Global Community Tourism Fund

International non-profit community travel specialist Planeterra has launched the third round of its Global Community Tourism Fund.

The fund is a grant programme that fosters entrepreneurship and innovation for community tourism enterprises worldwide.

Through this fund, Planeterra provides small grants and community-specific training and mentorship to help local entrepreneurs and communities scale up and improve existing tourism experiences. This year, the members of the Global Community Tourism Network can apply for grants of up to $3,500. This initiative aims to create opportunities for local people to reap the benefits of tourism.

“Many communities struggle to access the capital or support needed to remain competitive in the tourism market. This year we are excited to continue to work with communities to bridge the gap between them and the tourism market,” said Evie Ndhlovu, Global Community Tourism Network manager.

“We are excited to include in the fund the opportunity for communities to create and nurture Nature Positive experiences that not only minimize environmental impact but also actively contribute to the restoration and protection of natural ecosystems.”

To apply, community tourism enterprises must be approved members of the Global Community Tourism Network, a free supportive group of organisations striving to achieve ambitious impact goals together.

Planeterra provides network members access to online training, connections with peers around the globe, and partnership and promotional opportunities.

To join, please visit www.communitytourism.org.