Titanic Belfast Creates Community Funding Project

TITANIC Belfast has announced the creation of a new initiative that has already seen £147,000 set aside to help make a lasting impact for people and communities across Belfast and beyond.

In February 2023, the world-leading visitor attraction committed to donating 45p from every adult ticket sold into a dedicated annual Titanic Belfast Community Impact Fund in support of community groups, charities and organisations throughout the island of Ireland, across three key areas – people, place and prosperity.

Over the last year, projects that the world-leading visitor attraction has supported through the fund include a School Transport Bursary, launched to give schools in some of Belfast’s most deprived areas the opportunity to apply for free transport to enable them to book an educational visit to Titanic Belfast – 15 schools were supported with a total of 615 pupils enjoying a school trip.

Local charity and social enterprise, Orchardville, was awarded a grant to support the vital work it does to help change the lives of people with learning disability and autism, alongside offering employment opportunities to individuals across various departments.

Titanic Belfast also sponsored Business in the Community’s Climate Action Programme which aims to actively engage and educate businesses and inspire them to take proactive steps towards climate action. Through this innovative initiative, four of Titanic Belfast’s suppliers were supported in completing Carbon Literacy Training, certified by the Carbon Literacy Trust.

Eimear Kearney, Associate Commercial Director of Titanic Belfast said: “Since opening in 2012, Titanic Belfast has placed a strong emphasis on outreach and engagement within our industry and other sectors, as well as within our local and regional communities. We understand the importance of ensuring that what we do leaves a lasting and positive impact on the people and place in which we operate.

“The Titanic Belfast Community Impact Fund will be a big part of our lasting legacy and we are confident that through this initiative, we will be able to provide much-needed help to the people and organisations that need it the most. This has only been made possible thanks to the thousands of people, both locally and from around the world, who step through our doors every day and play an important part in us being able to provide this support. Together, we are helping to make a big difference to the lives of so many people.”

Lydia Lynas at Orchardville said: “We are thrilled to have benefitted from Titanic Belfast’s Community Impact Fund, as a local charity funding like this allows us to continue the work we do in supporting adults with learning disabilities and autism find employment.

“Gaining employment in a real work setting can be genuinely life changing for many participants as well as building their independence and social skills. The funding we have received will help support our social groups in Belfast who meet in the evenings and weekends and will help build their skills for everyday life.”

Other beneficiaries of the fund include Visit Belfast’s Changing the Menu for Good, which supports six organisations representing food banks, homelessness services and outreach support across the city. Titanic Belfast also sponsored Co-operation Ireland’s Future Leaders Programme as a Corporate Ambassador and made a donation to Maritime Belfast Trust in support of the ongoing conservation and restoration of heritage ship and last remaining White Star Line vessel SS Nomadic.