Atlantic Joint Venture Updates in The Mayson

The Atlantic Joint Venture hosted trade last night in the Mayson Hotel in Dublin to kick off the AJV Roadshow.

The evening consisted of presentations from Blaithin O’Donnell, Air Canada, Aoife Gregg, United Airlines and Helen Fyfe, Lufthansa Group.

There are seven airlines in the Atlantic Joint Venture and they fly to over 250 destinations in North America, Canada and Central America.

Air Canada

Air Canada is promoting its current routes to Canada, its signature business class and premium economy classes. Its current schedule involves Dublin to Montreal three times weekly from June to September, Dublin to Toronto Daily to November and then 5 times weekly in winter and Dublin to Vancouver, four times weekly from June to September.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa is launching a new concept called ‘Allegris’ with first class suites and a new look and feel to the rest of the classes. Lufthansa Group airlines fly to 310 destinations across 102 countries worldwide.

United Airlines

United is bringing back its Economy Plus tickets and wanted to remind everyone that there are bags included in inclusive IT fares booked with United.

There was a quiz of 15 questions during the evening and anyone who got them all right was entered into a draw for some amazing prizes which included two tickets from Dublin to Newark with United Airlines, two tickets from Dublin to Canada with Air Canada and two €300 vouchers with Swiss Airlines.

The next AJV roadshow will take place in Belfast on 20th April, Cork on 10th May and Limerick on 11th May.