Second Annual Global Tourism Resilience Conference to be Held in Malaga in 2024

By Geoff Percival
The second annual Global Tourism Resilience Conference will be held in Malaga, Spain on February 16 and 17, 2024.

It follows the inaugural conference, earlier this year, in Kingston, Jamaica.

Co-founded by Jamaican tourism minister Edmund Bartlett, the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (which runs the conference) is a global networking organisation aimed at preparing the tourism industry for future shocks such as pandemics, natural disasters and climate change.

This year’s event succeeded in gaining UN ratification for February 17 to officially be classed as Global Tourism Resilience Day.

Malaga has been chosen as the next host city for the conference on the back of its title of European Capital of Smart Tourism.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
