Walt Disney World Launches Magical Early Booker Package 

Guests in the UK and Ireland dreaming of their next holiday can discover an offer that provides real value as they plan their visit to Walt Disney World Resort in 2024.

When guests book a stay at participating Disney Resort hotels and purchase a Disney 14-Day Magic Ticket before 6 July 2023 for selected arrivals in 2024, they will receive special perks and benefits to make their holiday even more magical, including:

Up to $2,100 dining and merchandise credit per room on a two-week holiday for arrivals from 1 August to 30 September 2024 in selected Disney Resort hotels or a $1,200 credit on a two-week stay on selected arrival dates from January to December 2024.

Up to $400 Disney gift card when booking selected packages

With this special offer, guests can get dining and merchandise credit to spend on a wide variety of delicious food and magical merchandise at hundreds of locations across Disney Resort hotels, theme parks and Disney Springs. Whether it’s breakfast with Disney characters or sampling a wide selection of world cuisines at EPCOT, there are plenty of dining options to choose from, including the new Roundup Rodeo BBQ, the world’s first Toy Story-themed table-service restaurant at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. If guests are looking for gifts and souvenirs, they’ll be spoilt for ideas with a range of homeware, clothing, soft toys and so much more.

With a Disney 14-Day Magic Ticket for the price of seven (7) days, guests will have double the days to discover all the magic and wonder of the resort’s famous theme parks, water parks, and more. Disney Magic Tickets are better value than at-the-gate tickets, as they come with a whole host of incredible benefits, such as Park Hopper access and Memory Maker – which gives guests unlimited downloads of magical moments captured by Disney PhotoPass photographers.

Exciting new attractions – plus the return of some much-loved shows – welcome guests into captivating stories at Walt Disney World Resort. The latest attraction at Magic Kingdom Park, TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise, will see guests climb aboard their very own Lightcycle and launch into the Grid for a race through a dark, computerized world. That’s not all, the nighttime spectacular “Happily Ever After” is back at Magic Kingdom Park! Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle is magically transformed through amazing state-of-the art projection technology.

At EPCOT, guests can take off on an intergalactic chase through space and time on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. In addition, EPCOT’s transformation will include Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, set to open in late 2023, where guests will explore the wonders of water along an interactive trail.

When guests book by 6 July 2023, they’ll get a $400 Disney gift card per flight-inclusive package booking, or a $200 Disney gift card per Hotel + Ticket package booking*. This allows guests to boost their spending on delicious dining and merchandise or add excellent experiences to their magical holiday.

This amazing package is available during most school holidays. It’s covered by Walt Disney Travel Company’s flexible package promise, so guests can book with confidence. Guests can pay in interest free instalments and simply put down a deposit from just £50 per person, then pay the rest by the balance due date.

Booking with Walt Disney Travel Company provides:

Book with confidence: Amendment and cancellation policies apply

Low deposit from £50: Reserve hotel & ticket packages from £50 per person deposit

Interest-Free Payments: Book now and spread the cost with flexible instalment payments as long as you pay by due date

Refund Guarantee: Full refund within 14 days if we have to cancel your holiday

ATOL & ABTA Protected: Rest assured your money is safe when booking a package with Walt Disney Travel Company

Sample Price Package:

Book with Walt Disney Travel Company International and enjoy a 14-night stay at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida from €2,251 per person, including accommodation at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. Package includes $2,100 Dining and Merchandise Credit, Disney 14-Day Magic Ticket for the whole party and a $200 Disney Gift Card. Visit www.disneypackages.co.uk or call our Disney Experts on 0800 169 0737 for current pricing.