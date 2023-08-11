Aquaventure at Atlantis Dubai Launches ‘Sunset Saturdays’ Guest Entertainment Programme

For the first time ever, the world’s largest waterpark, Aquaventure – part of the Atlantis Dubai resort – has launched Sunset Saturdays, an exclusive evening of fun filled entertainment.

Every Saturday from 12th August – 26th August, visitors will be able to enjoy a post-sunset water park experience, from 5pm – 10pm. Guests will be given exclusive access to live music, special performances with fire dancers and stilt walkers, and beach games during the event including giant darts, and inflatable foosball.



Sunset Saturdays will be open to all ages and there will also be the opportunity to win incredible prizes such as waterpark tickets, dives in The Lost Chambers Aquarium along with staycations at Atlantis, The Palm.

Sunset Saturdays – Ticket Options

Option 1 – Day Pass + Sunset Saturdays Access

· Dates: Available on Sunset Saturdays (12th, 19th and 26th August)

· Time: 10:00am to 10:00pm

· Price: Adult tickets start from AED 240 and children’s tickets start from AED 220

Option 2 – Twilight Pass

· Dates: Available on Sunset Saturdays (12th, 19th and 26th August)

· Time: 5:00pm to 10:00pm

· Price: Adult tickets start from AED 190 and children’s tickets start from AED 170

Option 3 – 90-Day Summer Season Pass

· Dates: The Summer Season pass is valid for 90 days from the activation date

· Price: Adult tickets priced at AED 499 and children’s tickets at AED 359

· Includes:

o Access to all three Sunset Saturdays (if activated by 11th August)

o Unlimited access to Aquaventure Waterpark and The Lost Chambers Aquarium

o 20 per cent off dolphin and sea lion experiences for the passholder