Travel News

UAE Expected to Grant First Casino Resort Licence ‘Imminently’

By Geoff Percival
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to start allowing the construction of casino resorts, although it is unclear whether allowance will be given across the UAE as a whole; or licences will be issued on an Emirate-by-Emirate basis.

Currently, Wynn Resorts – a major name in Las Vegas – is planning to open the first casino in the UAE, as part of an integrated $4bn resort, in 2027. It’s CEO Craig Billings said, this week, that he expects the company will be granted a licence to proceed with its casino plan for Ras Al Khaimah “imminently”.

Currently, gambling is illegal everywhere within the UAE.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
