All Aboard! Something Exciting Is Coming Next Week…

By Carrie Day
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

We have something very exciting coming next week…

Are you new to selling River Cruising and Escorted Touring? Are you keen to expand your product knowledge? Then you don’t want me to miss out on RivFest with ITTN!

Join us next week for a full week focused on Riviera Travel, where you’ll have the chance to hear from the Riviera Travel team, join a live webinar (Tuesday at 9.30am) and ask those burning questions, learn all about Riviera Travel’s fleet and their touring portfolio, as well as some top tips from some familiar faces within the trade who have recently returned from a Riviera Travel FAM trip!

Stay tuned for lots more over the coming days where we will be releasing the full schedule of events that allow you to watch and learn in your own time. And be sure to check in on ITTN’s social media channels next week to learn all about Riviera Travel and what they have to offer agents…

Be sure you join us on Tuesday 10 September at 9.30am for a live webinar on why your customers should choose Riviera and attendees will have the chance to ask any questions of the trade team in a short Q&A afterwards.

Make sure your register now: https://bit.ly/3ANOW45

Next week will be jam-packed with lots of great content to give you the knowledge to sell Riviera with confidence and we will have a great competition starting on Friday 13 September with a fantastic prize up for grabs!

Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
