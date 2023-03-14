Resilient Lady’s UK Celebration Voyage with Irish Travel Trade & Media

ITTN’s Shane Cullen is on a 5-night “A Virgin Celebration Voyage” with Virgin Voyages departing from Portsmouth International Port. The trip includes Irish travel media and travel trade from across the industry and is hosted by Matt Lebbern, Sales Manager – Europe & New Markets (Virgin Voyages).

Resilient Lady’s UK Celebration Voyage

The 5-night cruise is Resilient Lady’s UK Celebration Voyage. Last year Virgin Voyages debuted the Virgin Celebration Voyage and due to its roaring success, the company has introduced three this year; Miami, Barcelona and Portsmouth/UK. This sailing promises to give a glimpse behind the curtain at Virgin’s global brand and will celebrate the company’s 50+ year history with some very special guests including the man himself, Sir Richard Branson.

From Boy George to Bruges in Belgium

Throughout the voyage guests have been promised they will get the chance to enjoy happy hours, TED-talk style speaker sessions with Virgin executives, Q&A sessions and an epic party hosted by none other than Boy George. Plus, guests have opted for a range of Shore Excursions so I plan to peddle through the streets of Amsterdam on a bike ride.

Always Included Luxury for All Sailors

Virgin Voyages offers adult-only cruise ships. They promise “Always Included Luxury” for all “Sailors” (guests):

non-alcoholic beverages – still and sparkling water, non-pressed juice, soda, sachet tea and drip coffee,

WiFi,

all dining at over 20+ eateries onboard,

shows & entertainment,

gratuities and

group fitness classes a

Each day of your voyage entails dining

Scarlet Nights to Pajama Parties

This cruise also has an itinerary of themed events with a PJ Party (pyjamas as a dress code) and a Scarlet Night (splash of red). We’ll see what the first event produces by way of attire (I felt my much-loved & much-worn Star Wars jim-jams might not set the right tone for such an elegant ship).

Excursions Range from RELAX to ENERGETIC

The cruise will first port in Amsterdam with the choice of a canal cruise & Heineken Factory Tour and Tasting (classed as RELAX); and Holland Countryside Bike Tour (ENERGETIC). My legs might regret the exercise but when in Rome as they say.

Friday will see the Resilient Lady dock in Bruges. I’m very much looking forward to rambling around the streets and soaking up the beautiful Belgian sights once more.

Stay tuned to ITTN to ‘Sea’ all the updates!