Travel News

TAP Air Portugal Launches Multi-Destination Price Offers from Dublin

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

TAP Air Portugal has launched a multi-destination campaign – out of Dublin – with prices starting from €114 per person.

The sales period for this campaign runs until 17 September and applies to all destinations operated by TAP Air Portugal.

The price offer starts in November, with destinations for flights in Portugal, Africa, the US, Canada, mainland Europe, Venezuela and Mexico.

The campaign starts on 3 September for trips between 1 November 2024 and 31 March 2025 (except from 15 December 2024 to 13 January 2025).

Prices start at €114 for destinations in Portugal, Africa from €185, USA from €350, Mexico from €540 and Brazil from €622. All for round trip flights and with all taxes included.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
