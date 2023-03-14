Albania to Profit from Surge in Inbound Tourism, WTTC says

Albania is set to blossom as a European holiday destination over the next 10 years – with its growth surge already evident – according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

The global tourism organisation has predicted that tourism will contribute around L608.5bn (Albanian Lek) to Albania’s GDP this year. That equates to around €6bn. It would be a record level, following on from another record level.

According to fresh WTTC research, tourism – both domestic and inbound visitors – pumped L565bn (€5.5bn) into the Albanian economy last year; nearly 40% up on the previous high.

Furthermore, jobs in the sector grew by more than 10% in 2023 versus pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “Albania is a shining example of how Travel & Tourism can drive economic prosperity and job creation. The record-breaking figures for Albania represent real progress and real opportunities for thousands of workers.

“Albania has burst onto the world stage as a great destination. With the support of the government, Travel & Tourism in Albania is establishing itself as a growing destination in the global tourism landscape.”

Tourism will, according to the WTTC, contribute around L749bn (€7.3bn) to the Albanian economy by 2034 and is projected to employ more than 314,000 people across the country, with one in four Albanian residents working in the sector.

International visitor spending is forecast to reach L565bn (€5.5bn), meanwhile.

Already attracting visitors due to its landscapes, scenery and affordability, the new Vlora International Airport – in the popular Adriatic coastal city of Vlorë – has massively improved Albania’s accessibility.

Last year, Ryanair began flying to Albania from a host of destinations around Europe including the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Czechia, Poland, Italy, Sweden, and Romania.