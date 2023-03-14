Uniworld’s 3rd Annual Impact Report Highlights Sustainability Progress

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has unveiled its third annual Impact Report, a comprehensive overview of the company’s strides towards sustainability in alignment with The Travel Corporation’s (TTC) overarching strategy, “How We Tread Right.”

Lead by Julie Higgins, Uniworld’s dedicated Sustainability Officer, the report outlines ambitious goals, including a 50% reduction in food waste by 2025 and the commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Uniworld has been the first in the industry to publish such a transparent account of its sustainability journey back in 2022, underscoring its dedication to both the planet and local communities.

Central to Uniworld’s sustainability initiatives is the implementation of practical solutions to mitigate environmental impact. For instance, the adoption of Leanpath Solutions, a food waste reduction system, has been instrumental in enhancing kitchen efficiency across its fleet, resulting in a commendable 36% reduction in food waste by 2023. Additionally, Uniworld has actively engaged in projects like Path2Zero, a research initiative aimed at achieving net zero emissions in inland shipping by 2025.

Beyond environmental efforts, Uniworld remains steadfast in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) both within its workforce and throughout its operations. Initiatives range from the introduction of Mental Health First Aid programs to providing access to affordable education through its Hospitality School. Uniworld’s commitment to sustainability and DEI has garnered recognition from esteemed organizations, with accolades such as Julie Higgins’ recognition as a ‘Future Light of the Tour Industry’ by USTOA. As Uniworld continues to set new benchmarks in sustainable travel, its Impact Report serves as a testament to its unwavering dedication towards creating a positive impact on the world.

To read the full Impact Report and learn more about the progress Uniworld has made against its How We Tread Right sustainability strategy, visit impact.ttc.com/progress.

To learn more about Path2Zero, visit PATH2ZERO: transition to zero-emission inland shipping.

To learn more or book a river cruise with Uniworld, visit https://www.uniworld.com/.