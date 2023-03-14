Follow The Camino Joins Operational Excellence Awards 2024 as Finalist

Follow the Camino was nominated as a finalist at the Operational Excellence Awards 2024, held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Santry, on 30 May 2024.

Follow the Camino joined a tough field of competition in the ‘Operational Excellence in Tourism & Entertainment’ category. The project entry focused on Follow the Camino’s B-Corp Certification and ‘green team policies’, which aim to improve the sustainability of administrative operations and incentivise employees to make more eco-friendly decisions.

Other prestigious organisations attending the Operational Excellence Awards included Irish Pensions & Finance; An Post; ESB; Gas Networks Ireland; Queen’s University Belfast; University College Cork; Aldi Ireland; and Health Products Regulatory Authority, among others.

The Operational Excellence Awards are held every year to honour individuals, teams, and organisations, spanning up to 20 different sectors, committed to achieving internal operational excellence and driving business transformation across the island of Ireland.

Ciarán Bruder, Marketing Communications Specialist at Follow the Camino, said, “It’s an honour to be nominated for the Operational Excellence in Tourism & Entertainment Award.”

He went on to say “At Follow the Camino, we ensure a seamless planning process for Camino walking holidays, from our Sales Team arranging tailored trips to our Reservations Agents executing each detailed itinerary for our valued customers. We do all of this while prioritising more sustainable travel with eco-friendly client information packs and strategic operational partnerships. We couldn’t achieve this, and maintain our place as Ireland’s leading Camino tour operator, without the work of our dedicated team. As for our customers: returning to Follow the Camino for new travel experiences year-on-year fuels our drive to achieve operational excellence.”

Follow the Camino was the first-ever tour operator along the Camino de Santiago and has been leading the market since 2007. They have organised tours for travellers from across the world along the many Camino de Santiago routes with the support of an expert team. They also offer a range of walking holidays in Europe through a sister company, One Foot Abroad. Environmental consciousness is at the core of all operations. Follow the Camino is immensely proud to be awarded the B-Corp Certificate and is the only certified travel provider to operate the Camino de Santiago route network. Follow the Camino collaborates with locally owned accommodations and restaurants to immerse travellers in authentic experiences.

For more information, visit: www.followthecamino.com