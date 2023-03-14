Intrepid Travel Launches Rail-Focused Trip Range

Adventure and responsible travel specialist Intrepid Travel has launched a new trip range dedicated to rail travel which includes 40 trips and three brand new itineraries: Trans-Mongolian Railway Adventure, Paris to Istanbul, and Paris to Rome by Rail.

The range caters to the rising trend of train travel, with new data showing 92% of travellers are hoping to take a train on their next trip. The launch reflects Intrepid’s long-term product development plans, replacing internal flights with less carbon-intensive options, where viable, as part of its global decarbonisation strategy.

Intrepid said its rail journeys offer travellers an added dimension of discovery, allowing customers to travel slower, experience more of the countryside and have more opportunities for local interaction. Each rail trip will be accompanied by one of Intrepid’s local leaders, who will not only help travellers navigate complex routes and stations, but also maximise the experiences during rest stops and overnight stays. Each trip has an average group size of 10-12 travellers.

As part of this newly dedicated trip category, Intrepid will offer iconic routes like Bangkok to Southern Thailand, and lesser-known routes like Varanasi to Agra, India, as well as rail family adventures from Tokyo to Kyoto and Rome to Pompeii.

The increased focus on rail is just one part of the company’s broader decarbonisation efforts.

While Intrepid is a fully carbon-neutral business, the company recognises the need to actively decarbonise its global operations. In 2020 Intrepid became the first global tour operator with verified near-term science-based targets, committing to a 1.5-degree future. Since then, it has been actively removing flights from itineraries where a viable alternative exists, replacing them predominately with buses and trains.

Earlier this week, Intrepid appointed Rochelle Turner to its newly-created role of B Corp Impact Manager, with her being charged with improving the company’s B Corp sustainability and social impact certification score, which currently stands at 91.2.

The new train trip range range also affords Ireland and UK customers more opportunities to travel nearly or fully flight-free. They have the option to travel from London via Eurostar on four itineraries: Paris to Rome, Paris to Istanbul, Paris to Berlin and Paris to Madrid.

NEW Rail Itineraries:

1. Trans-Mongolian Railway Adventure (11 Days from £2,395pp)

· While the popular Trans-Siberian route is currently closed to travellers, this new tour makes use of the Trans-Mongolian Railway, constructed in the late 1940s following the route of ancient tea caravans from Beijing, China through Mongolia.

· The trip begins in Beijing, traveling through hilly landscapes in China, exploring Inner Mongolia and visiting Khustai National Park, the dunes of the Gobi Desert and Sainshand, before disembarking in Ulaanbaatar, the capitol city of Mongolia.

2. Paris to Istanbu l (15 Days from £3,270pp)

This new trip travels from Paris to Budapest by train, following the same route as the historic Orient Express. Travellers will stop to explore iconic spots and lesser-known sites in Strasbourg, Munich and Salzburg.

Travellers will then journey on local trains from Belgrade to Istanbul, stopping for local delicacies, like a traditional Serbian lunch in a Salaš home.

3. Paris to Rome by Rail (10 Days from £2,990pp)

· On Intrepid’s new Paris to Rome itinerary, travellers will hop on the Gotthard Panorama Express through Switzerland.

· This train takes the original historic route on the Gotthard railway, constructed in 1872. The journey spirals through the alps, with panoramic views of the countryside, and Wassen Church, as well as stops for scenic hikes, medieval castles and a fresh farm-to-table Italian cooking demonstration.