Air Canada Celebrates Return of Dublin-Vancouver Service

Air Canada is celebrating the return of the summer Dublin-Vancouver service to complement the Dublin-Montreal summer service and the year-round Dublin-Toronto service. The Air Canada crew were on hand with Blaithin and Bernadette from the sales team to celebrate the bumper summer schedule.

This year Dublin-Vancouver operates 4 times weekly and Dublin-Montreal 3 times weekly until the end of September with the year-round Toronto service on daily service until the end of October and 5 flights weekly throughout the winter season.

All flights operate on the 3 cabin Boeing 787-900 with seat back TVs in all cabins with award-winning in-flight entertainment and complimentary hot meal, snack service and bar service in Economy class and a menu-based meal service in the Premium Economy and Signature Class cabins.

Air Canada has connections via its 3 hubs to destinations throughout Canada so travellers can start planning their great Canadian adventure.

Connections via Toronto to popular destinations in the US include Orlando, Miami, Charleston, South Carolina, Memphis, New Orleans and Nashville and of course, Air Canada also connects to sun hotspots Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and Cancun, Mexico.