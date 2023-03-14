fbpx
TUI Group Expands African Footprint with New Hotels in Zanzibar

By Emer Roche
TUI Group is accelerating its expansion in sub-Saharan Africa.

Following the launch of its new TUI brand, The Mora, in Zanzibar, the company has identified additional hotel opportunities along the east coast of the Indian Ocean.

CEO Sebastian Ebel said, “Africa has great potential. Another African cluster is being created on the east coast. A holistic approach is at the heart of our strategy when developing new destinations.”

Ebel highlighted potential for the Robinson Club and TUI Blue brands, announcing two new Robinson Clubs in Zanzibar and on the Cape Verdean island of Boa Vista. “The decisions have been made, the architects and designers are working. Construction will begin shortly.”

TUI currently operates around 420 hotels and resorts under its brands, and this segment is growing. “After West Africa, we see great potential in East Africa – not only for guests from Europe, but also for new guests from North and South America and the Middle East.”

In Zanzibar, TUI is creating a new destination cluster with more of its own hotel brands, expanded flight offerings, and new experiences. The Mora Zanzibar, which opened last week, is the fourth TUI hotel on the island and strengthens its existing Africa portfolio of RIU and TUI Blue hotels. Additional projects, including a new Robinson Club, are in the works.

TUI’s hotel portfolio is also expanding in other sub-Saharan African countries. New hotel openings are planned in Senegal and The Gambia, and TUI’s presence in Cape Verde is expected to grow beyond the islands of Sal and Boa Vista in the coming years. Kenya is also on the growth list for TUI Hotels & Resorts alongside Zanzibar.

“TUI’s strategy is clearly focused on profitable growth. This means that we are tapping into new customer segments and developing new destinations,” Ebel said.

