Foreign Office Issues Warning as Cyclone Approaches Mexico

A hurricane is approaching the coast of Mexico and is expected to make landfall on Thursday morning.

In an update to its travel advice, the Foreign Office stated that Tropical Cyclone One is tracking towards the coast of Tamaulipas. The cyclone is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm by Wednesday, and a tropical storm warning has been issued for Tamaulipas state.

The Foreign Office highlighted the risks associated with the approaching storm. “High winds, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding are anticipated in northeastern Mexico, with the possibility of flooding and landslides in some areas,” the statement read. Residents and travellers are urged to stay informed about the storm’s progress and to follow local authorities’ advice.

In addition to the storm warning, the Foreign Office reiterated its existing advice against all but essential travel to most of Tamaulipas state, citing safety concerns. The region has been flagged for potential hazards, and the incoming tropical storm only heightens these risks.

The Foreign Office also provided practical tips for those in or travelling to the affected areas. They recommend securing property, preparing emergency kits, and having evacuation plans ready. Travellers should stay updated on weather forecasts and heed any warnings or instructions from local officials. Emergency services and support lines are on standby to assist those in need during the storm’s impact.