Aer Lingus Launches Annual September Seat Sale

Aer Lingus has launched its highly anticipated annual September sale, offering 2 million seats at reduced prices on flights to Europe, Britain and North American destinations.

Live from September 2 – 16, the sale includes up to 30% off flights to some of Britain and Europe’s most iconic cities and winter sun destinations, as well as each-way fares to North America starting from just €199 including taxes and charges.

There is also early sale access for AerClub members from August 30, ensuring loyalty customers have priority on these incredible deals.

The sale is valid for travel from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

The shoulder season travel trend is growing, with many tourists in Europe moving away from travelling in peak summer and instead opting for the quieter months. By choosing to travel in the autumn and winter months, travellers can expect to experience fewer crowds, easier access to popular attractions and better value.