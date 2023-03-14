Tourism Ireland Tees Up Irish Golf at The Belfry

Tourism Ireland, together with four tourism companies from Ireland, is attending the British Masters at The Belfry Hotel & Resort in England this week.

One of the DP World Tour’s annual golf competitions, the British Masters attracts thousands of spectators each year – providing a fantastic platform to showcase Ireland’s superb golf offering and inspire British golfers to come and play some of the country’s top courses on their next golf holiday.

Tourism Ireland is reminding golfers that the Irish Open will take place at Royal County Down next month, The Open returns to Royal Portrush in 2025 and that Adare Manor will host the Ryder Cup in 2027.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain said: “Our presence at this year’s British Masters is an excellent opportunity to remind golfers that Ireland offers some of the very best golf in the world, as well as spectacular scenery and fantastic experiences. Our aim is to inspire them to choose Ireland for their next golf holiday.

“Golf is the world’s largest sports-related travel market and Tourism Ireland’s message is that a golfing holiday in Ireland is about much more than a round of 18 holes – the combination of our world-class golf and our unique brand of hospitality plays a key role in attracting golfers from Britain and elsewhere around the world.”