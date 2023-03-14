ClarityTTS and ASM Ireland Announce Strategic GSA Partnership

ASM Ireland, the leading independent travel trade GSA and sales representation company in Ireland, has announced the latest representation of OpenNDC by ClarityTTS.

OpenNDC is an AI powered, premier travel marketplace that specialises in B2B travel distribution globally.

ASM Ireland will further strengthen the reach and capabilities of both brands within the B2B travel sector, bringing significant benefits and growth to those in the industry.

Through OpenNDC, ASM Ireland is now appointed as the GSA and globally connected to over 800 airline and 3 million properties, offering a wide range of services including air ancillaries, car rentals, travel insurances, lounge access, activities and much more. This partnership is the catalyst for increasing sales and diversified distribution channels within the B2B travel industry. ASM Ireland’s extensive network and industry expertise will enhance OpenNDC’s presence and services in the Irish market.



“We are thrilled to join forces with ASM Ireland,” said Thava Tharmalingam, CEO of ClarityTTS. “Their reputation and knowledge in the travel industry make them the perfect partner to help us expand our footprint. Together, with the luck of the Irish, we will deliver unparalleled service and solutions to our valued clients and partners.”

“We are very excited to be partnering with ClarityTTS,” said Alan Sparling, MD of ASM-Ireland.

“The OpenNDC platform by ClarityTTS offers tremendous possibilities for travel agents, and we look forward to showcasing the benefits over the coming months”.

OpenNDC brings significant benefits to travel agencies, tour operators, TMCs, loyalty programmes and Closed User Groups (CUG). The one stop marketplace provides seamless search results and recommended itineraries across all available content sources such as GDSs, NDCs and LCCs simultaneously.