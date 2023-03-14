Global Air Passenger Demand Hits All-Time High

Global airline passenger demand hit an all-time high in July, latest research shows.

Latest monthly passenger figures, from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), shows an 8% year-on-year increase in passenger demand for July.

Additionally, there was no significant negative demand impact from the CrowdStrike IT outage on July 19, which grounded thousands of flights and passengers.

“July was another positive month. In fact, passenger demand hit an all-time high for the industry and in all regions except Africa, despite significant disruption caused by the CrowdStrike IT outage,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

“The winding down of the peak northern summer season is a reminder of how much people depend on flying. As the mix of travellers shift from leisure to business, aviation’s many roles are evident—reuniting families, enabling exploration, and powering commerce. People need and want to fly. And they are doing that in great numbers. Load factors are at the practicable maximum. But persistent supply chain bottlenecks have made deploying the capacity to meet the need to travel more challenging. As much of the world returns from vacation, there is an urgent call for manufacturers and suppliers to resolve their supply chain issues so that air travel remains accessible and affordable to all those who rely on it.”