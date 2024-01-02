Aer Lingus January Seat Sale – 2 Weeks Left to Avail of Discounts!

There are still 2 weeks left for savvy holidaymakers to avail of Aer Lingus’ annual January seat sale – this year offering more than 4 million discounted seats on 2024 flights.

Aer Lingus launched the sale last month, coinciding with it introducing three new 2024 summer routes out of Dublin to Heraklion in Crete, Catania in Sicily, and Dalaman in Turkey/Turkiye.

Those new routes kick off in April and May.

The sale includes up to 25% off certain flights to the UK and continental Europe throughout 2024, with North American long haul prices also being slashed.

However, time is running out to book. The sale opened on December 21 and is due to close in just under 2 weeks’ time, on January 15.