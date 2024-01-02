Hilton to Open 3rd Property on Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island

Hilton is to open a third property on Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island.

The new 5-star, AED500m project comprises 410 keys, encompassing 350 hotel rooms and 60 exclusive residences. It will showcase the highest 360-degree sky pool in the Northern Emirates, an executive lounge, a convention centre, and three F&B outlets, along with recreational facilities. Designed by the award-winning architectural firm JT+Partners, this Hilton-operated hotel, backed by half a million-dirham investment, is expected to elevate hospitality standards in Ras Al Khaimah.

The new project comprises 410 keys, encompassing 350 hotel rooms and 60 exclusive residences. It will showcase the highest 360-degree sky pool in the Northern Emirates, an executive lounge, a convention centre, and three F&B outlets, along with recreational facilities. Designed by the award-winning architectural firm JT+Partners, this Hilton-operated hotel, backed by half a million-dirham investment, is expected to elevate hospitality standards in Ras Al Khaimah.

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan, said: “The latest Hilton property will usher in a new era of luxury living on Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island as the enduring appeal of waterfront living continues to attract local, regional and global investors to our flagship development. The new property reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s growing stature as a leading international tourism, business and investment destination and is a testament to Al Marjan Island’s reputation as an exceptional living space for both homeowners and investors who are raising the bar in the hospitality sector. We are confident that M Hospitality’s latest Hilton-backed property will significantly elevate the lifestyles of our discerning clientele.”