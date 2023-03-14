A Day on NCL’s Norwegian Dawn in Cobh

ITTN’s Allie Sheehan joined NCL’s Aaron Fletcher (Business Development Manager) onboard Norwegian Dawn this morning in Cobh along with travel agents from Cork and the surrounding areas.

The morning began with a quick introduction from Aaron and the latest updates from Norwegian Cruise Line. The big news is that NCL is bringing back 7-night itineraries for the Mediterranean in 2026 on Norwegian Dawn sailing Barcelona to Lisbon and Norwegian Epic sailing Barcelona to Rome.

We then started on our tour around the ship. Norwegian Dawn is one of the oldest ships in the NCL fleet, but had a refurbishment to make it more modern in 2021. The ship offers a laid-back and intimate cruising experience with a capacity of 2,290 and a crew of 1,032. We visited the bars, main dining, pool area and restaurants, including Aaron’s favourite Cagney’s Steakhouse.

NCL offer a Free-at-Sea amenity package which gives guests an all-inclusive style of cruising that includes wifi, a premium beverage package, speciality dining and excursion discounts. This package includes up to 3 speciality dining restaurants (depending on itinerary and cabin type) so guests can enjoy a steak in Cagneys or a Teppanyaki experience without paying the cover charge, normally $59 per guest. The cost of this package is on a 10-day Mediterranean itinerary would cost €249.

We finished our tour in The Garden Cafe where we were treated to a buffet lunch, giving us the chance to experience what lunch is like on Norwegian Cruiseline.

For more information on Norwegian Cruiseline contact Aaron Fletcher or visit Norwegian Central.