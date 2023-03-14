TAP Air Portugal Offering Irish Residents Chance to Extend the Summer, Work Remotely and Earn Points

TAP Air Portugal is making it easier for Irish residents to work remotely this autumn – and to earn rewards while enjoying an extended summer in Portugal.

Through the airline’s Miles&Go loyalty programme, customers can rack up points when spending money with TAP’s partners including top hotel brands, various car rental companies and restaurants across Portugal. The airline also works with leisure, health and wellness providers, retailers and banks. TAP’s list of Miles&Go partners can be found here.

Portugal is situated in the GMT/BST time zone, making it the ideal destination for digital nomads who want to extend their summer by escaping the typically cold, wet and windy autumn in Ireland. With average temperatures in September ranging from 20°C to 28°C, Portugal is the perfect location for work and pleasure.

TAP operates flights from Dublin offering customers easy and regular access to Lisbon and beyond.

With TAP’s regular flight times and affordable prices, digital nomads will have no problem catching the next flight home. Round trips from Dublin to Lisbon start at €100.