Royal Caribbean Partners with IAG Loyalty to Bring Avios from Shore to Sea for First Time

Royal Caribbean International has partnered with airline group IAG’s IAG Loyalty rewards programme and its loyalty currency Avios.

The first-of-its-kind partnership brings global loyalty currency Avios from shore to sea for the first time.

As of today, holidaymakers can collect valuable Avios points when they book balcony rooms or suites for their next holiday through Royal Caribbean’s UK, Spain and Ireland websites.

Passengers ready to get away will earn the exclusive, new benefit of three Avios for every £1 or €1 spent when booking their pick of Royal Caribbean’s vacations. To start making the most of the new partnership, holidaymakers can sign up to become loyalty members of British Airways Executive Club, Aer Lingus AerClub, Iberia Plus or Vueling Club.

Gerard Nolan, vice president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Royal Caribbean International said: “This partnership is introducing yet more ways holidaymakers can add phenomenal value to their holiday. Between enjoying the variety of dining experiences, show-stopping entertainment and the stunning destinations we visit around the world, now travellers can also earn Avios – and save – while making memories. Just think, the Avios earned for a two-person balcony room could cover a one-way flight within Europe. There are sizeable savings in store.”

David Black, Head of Retail, Travel and Leisure, IAG Loyalty said: “We’re delighted to welcome Royal Caribbean International to our roster of partners that further ensure travel experiences become more rewarding for our members. When we look to work with new partners, we look for popular brands that fit seamlessly with members’ lifestyles and travel choices. As the largest and one of the most popular cruise lines, Royal Caribbean ticks those boxes and more.”

Avios is the global loyalty currency owned and run by IAG Loyalty (IAGL). The currency can be collected across a wide mix of sectors, including flights, travel, leisure, shopping and financial services. IAGL also partners with market-leading global brands such as American Express, Nectar, Avis Budget Group, Uber and Marriott.