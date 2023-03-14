Planeterra Names Global Community Tourism Fund Recipients

Leading global non-profit community tourism company Planeterra has unveiled the recipients of its Global Community Tourism Fund for 2024.

This year, 15 visionary community-led enterprises from across the globe will receive grants of up to $3,500, along with specialised training and ongoing mentorship, to amplify their impact in sustainable tourism.

The selected initiatives represent the future of responsible travel, offering culturally immersive and environmentally conscious experiences while driving local economic growth. These enterprises were carefully chosen for their innovative approaches and their potential to create lasting, positive change within their communities.

“These organisations stand out for their extraordinary commitment to community development through initiatives that foster cultural exchange, environmental sustainability, and economic empowerment,” said Evie Nhdlovu, Manager of the Planeterra Global Community Tourism Network.

“We’re excited to support these entrepreneurs as they bring their transformative projects to life, showcasing the true potential of tourism to make a difference.”

The selected community tourism enterprises are:

Muhabura Cultural Experience and Craft Centre (Uganda) Gabon EcoSafaris (Gabon) Ruboni Community Development and Conservation (Uganda) Tours And Arts Solutions (Ghana) Upcycle Impact Tours (Uganda) çöp(m)adam (Turkiye) Viaggi Solidali (Italy) Funtasia for Training (Egypt) Domari Society of Gypsies in Jerusalem (Israel) Muhaan (India) Panauti Bike Station (Nepal) Amupakin (Ecuador) Asociación Stibrawpa (Costa Rica) Asociación Circuito Ecoturístico Lomas de Paraíso (Peru) Cabañas el Llano de las Papas (Mexico)

As part of Planeterra’s comprehensive support, these recipients will not only receive financial assistance but also benefit from tailored mentorship programs designed to help them overcome challenges and scale their initiatives.

Through this programme, Planeterra reaffirms its commitment to empowering communities, fostering entrepreneurship, and driving global innovation in tourism.

Planeterra said this year’s Global Community Tourism Fund is more than just a grant programme—it’s a catalyst for change, inspiring communities worldwide to unlock the full potential of tourism as a force for good.