SEARCH
HomeBusiness Travel NewsTravelodge Reports Strong Revenue and Bookings Growth
Business Travel NewsTravel News

Travelodge Reports Strong Revenue and Bookings Growth

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Budget hotel group Travelodge has reported a 1.7% year-on-year jump in group revenue, to £486.7m, for the first half of 2024; with earnings coming in at just over £82m.

The group saw strong bookings across its regions – with it operating in Ireland, the UK and Spain.

Jo Boydell, Travelodge Chief Executive, said: “Travelodge Group delivered a first-half performance in line with expectations, with our financial performance reflecting our continued investment in the business to drive growth and quality, including freehold acquisitions, as well as inflationary cost pressures and softer market demand, particularly in London. 

“Revenue growth was supported by resilient customer demand from both leisure and business guests, with encouraging trends including continuing staycation demand, more people working in offices again and more face-to-face meetings.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Planeterra Names Global Community Tourism Fund Recipients

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie