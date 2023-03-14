Travelodge Reports Strong Revenue and Bookings Growth

Budget hotel group Travelodge has reported a 1.7% year-on-year jump in group revenue, to £486.7m, for the first half of 2024; with earnings coming in at just over £82m.

The group saw strong bookings across its regions – with it operating in Ireland, the UK and Spain.

Jo Boydell, Travelodge Chief Executive, said: “Travelodge Group delivered a first-half performance in line with expectations, with our financial performance reflecting our continued investment in the business to drive growth and quality, including freehold acquisitions, as well as inflationary cost pressures and softer market demand, particularly in London.

“Revenue growth was supported by resilient customer demand from both leisure and business guests, with encouraging trends including continuing staycation demand, more people working in offices again and more face-to-face meetings.”