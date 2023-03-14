SEARCH
HomeSustainabilityStena Line Hits Construction Milestone for Belfast-Bound Green 'Stena Futura' Ship
Sustainability

Stena Line Hits Construction Milestone for Belfast-Bound Green ‘Stena Futura’ Ship

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Stena Line has laid the keel for its Stena Futura ship, for use on its Belfast-Heysham route – an important construction milestone.

Stena Futura is the first of Stena Line’s NewMax ships, which will be used for its freight shipping services.

The two new NewMax hybrid vessels will also play a key role in Stena Line’s journey to sustainable fuel as they will both be able to operate on methanol fuel.

These vessels will significantly enhance capacity on the Belfast-Heysham route on the Irish Sea. Besides being able to run on methanol, a priority during construction of the vessels will be to provide built-in technologies that can take advantage of both battery propulsion and shore power, where this is available.

“We are dedicated to taking responsibility and to be part of the solution to climate change. Investing in new ships, prepared to run on alternative fuels as well as electricity, is an important part of our strategy of moving towards new sustainable fuels and setting new industry standards,” says Niclas Mårtensson, CEO Stena Line.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
London’s Gatwick Airport Posts Strong First Half Performance

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie