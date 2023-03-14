Petra Signs Up as Official Member of Global Sustainable Tourism Council

The unique and historic city of Petra, in Jordan, has signed up as an official member of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), the international accreditation body for sustainable travel.

The move was confirmed by the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA).

The Authority said the move was made in response to global changes in new tourism patterns, as most travellers around the world search through search engines for sustainable tourist destinations that respect international standards in sustainability.

The ancient city – which has featured in many films; including Lawrence of Arabia and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the New 7 Wonders of the World.