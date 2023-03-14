SEARCH
North Korea to Reopen for Tourists…But Westerners Urged to be Cautious

By Geoff Percival
North Korea is, reportedly, preparing to reopen for tourist visitors and remove its Covid restrictions for curious travellers.

Online reports suggest China-based tour operator Koryo Tours is set to confirm itineraries and dates for bookings in the coming weeks, with the company saying it has “received confirmation” that tourism to Samjiyon – an area of North Korea close to the Chinese border – and “likely the rest of the country” will officially resume in December 2024.

North Korea is building a new 10,000-bedroom resort in the east of the country, a sign even the most secretive country in the world wants a bit of the international tourism pie.

Most international visitors travel via group organised tours, so the country can better control their movements.

However, many western countries – including the US and the UK – remain of the view that people should visit only for “essential travel” purposes.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
