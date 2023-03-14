Playa Hotels & Resorts Simplifies Rewards Incentive Programme for UK & Ireland Agents

Playa Hotels & Resorts has simplified its agent rewards incentive programme, making it easier for UK & Ireland travel agents to earn significant reward benefits from every booking logged.

From today (22 August 2024), Playa Rewards will launch a lowered points redemption system that sees agents earn significantly more from the bookings they log.

Agents will still earn points per room, per night for every Playa Hotels & Resorts’ all-inclusive Caribbean collection booking made and logged via www.playarewards.com, but the number of points needed to convert into a free night stay are now meaningfully lower.

Under this new system, agents will earn a lower number of points per room, per night on both low and high room category stays but importantly, the limits for converting points into free room nights have also been considerably lowered.

For example, an agent logging a seven-night stay in a low category room will earn two points per room, per night – a total of 14 points for the entire stay. With just 35 points needed to secure a free night stay, it is a significant reduction on the previous 30 points earned per room, per night and the 700 points needed for a free night stay.

Nicola Francis, Market Manager UK, Ireland & Spain, Playa Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are committed to ensuring agents can benefit from the Playa bookings they make in a way that is meaningful to them. Following direct agent feedback, we have taken the step to simplify Playa Rewards, giving agents the opportunity to earn more from the bookings they log. Our lowered points system means agents will reap significant benefits quickly, with fewer bookings needed for free night stays.”

To discover more about the Playa Rewards programme, to register and start earning or to simply log their bookings, agents can visit www.playarewards.com now.

Reward points now available across Playa’s property portfolio can be earned as follows:



Property Category NEW Reward System Points Previously Earned Wyndham, Jewel, Seadust Low 2 30 High 3 50 Hilton Low 3 60 High 4 80 Hyatt, Jewel Grande, Sanctuary Low 4 75 High 5 100

Playa said: “With a lowered number of points earned per room, per night, a lower number of points are required to earn a free night stay. Agents now only need 35 points to secure a free night stay at select Wyndham, Jewel and Seadust properties – that’s just three seven-night bookings logged! Previously 700 points were required. 70 points are now needed for a free night stay at select Hilton properties and just 85 points will secure a free night stay at select Hyatt and Jewel Grande properties – previously 1400 and 1700 points were required respectively. Agents can still also reap cash rewards under the simplified system of one point equals £1.

“This rewards incentive simplification will super charge agent earning power making it easier to earn big – both in terms of free night stays and cash rewards – with Playa Hotels & Resorts. The lowered points limits will see rewards rack up quickly with agents needing to log fewer bookings overall to convert them into a free night stay or cash reward.”