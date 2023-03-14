Marriott Expansion to up Sustainability Ante in Cork Hospitality Sector

Cork’s newest hotels – part of the Marriott group’s expansion – will bring green and sustainability credentials to the fore amongst the city’s growing hospitality sector.

Marriott Bonvoy reaffirmed, this week, that it will open its dual brands Moxy and Residence Inn in Cork city in two openings next month.

Marriott said that both Moxy Hotel and Residence Inn are committed to sustainable practices, integrating eco-friendly initiatives such as energy-efficient lighting, water-saving fixtures, and locally sourced materials. The hotels also participate in Marriott’s Serve 360 programme, dedicated to making a positive and sustainable impact in the communities they serve.