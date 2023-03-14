Explora Journeys Opens First-of-its-Kind Buccellati Boutique Onboard EXPLORA II

Explora Journeys – the luxury arm of MSC Cruises – has announced the highly anticipated opening of the exclusive Buccellati boutique on board EXPLORA II.

This luxurious boutique, the first of its kind at sea, offers guests an unparalleled opportunity to discover and acquire Buccellati’s exquisite jewellery.

Founded in Milan by Mario Buccellati and nurtured on the creative direction by his descendants Gianmaria and Andrea, Buccellati is celebrated for creating masterpieces that are not merely jewellery but works of art.

Koray Savas, Vice-President Hotel Operations Explora Journeys, commented: “The opening of Buccellati’s boutique on EXPLORA II represents a significant milestone in our commitment to luxury and refinement. Both Buccellati and Explora Journeys share a dedication to elegance, creativity, and cultural enrichment. This partnership not only enhances the shopping experience on board but also enriches the cultural and artistic ambiance of EXPLORA II, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the world of fine Italian craftsmanship.”