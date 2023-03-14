Saudi Arabia Launches Tourism Charm Offensive in US, UK and Mainland Europe

Saudi Arabia is looking to attract visitors from the UK, the US, Germany, Italy and France as it grows its tourism offering.



The country is launching a new international campaign called This Land is Calling in each of the above destinations. While Saudi Arabia has passed its target of 100 million visitors seven years ahead of schedule, many visitors are still from the Middle East region.

As well as high-end luxury Red Sea resorts, Saudi Arabia – which is now looking to attract 150 million tourists by 2030 – is home to more than 10,000 archaeological sites and eight UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Tourism Authority, said: “We are thrilled to invite the world to uncover the vibrant evolution of Saudi. This campaign is a celebration of our nation’s unique blend of time-honored traditions and cutting-edge modernity. As we work towards Saudi Vision 2030, our goal is to highlight The Kingdom’s innovative spirit, cultural richness, and stunning landscapes, and position ourselves as one of the premier global tourism destinations. We are excited to share a vision where our historical treasures and contemporary achievements create an unforgettable experience for visitors from around the globe.”