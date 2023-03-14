Adventure Awaits On The Islands of Guernsey This Summer With Direct Flights From Dublin Airport

Summer is well underway, and the warmer months in Guernsey are the perfect place for your clients’ to get outdoors and explore; enjoy a day at one of the many unspoilt, quiet beaches, discover Island-hopping adventures and relaxing with some al fresco dining.

But why should Guernsey be on your clients visit list?

Guernsey has a much milder climate and typically warmer weather than the UK meaning spring often arrives earlier and summer tends to last longer, making those late summer months an ideal time to visit.

There are plenty of events in Guernsey to choose from this summer – Weekly farmers’ markets to the annual walking festivals, beachside gigs to concerts in castles, foodie festivals to historical tours; the islands have something for everyone.

The Islands are spoilt for choice when it comes to food and drink. There’s locally brewed gin, rum or cider, cocktails on the roof terrace and the best fish and chips. The islands have micro-breweries, home bakers, locally grown vegetables and the freshest seafood. Food brings the Island joy and with more than 200 places to eat, your clients will be able to toast great food, with great company in great restaurants.

As a beautiful archipelago, we have not one, but five Islands to explore: Guernsey, Alderney, Herm, Sark and Lihou, each naturally beautiful and diverse, and each with a distinct character and identity.

Just a 20-minute boat ride from St Peter Port, Herm Island is a peaceful oasis. With long stretches of unspoilt beach, sandy cliff paths, local pods of dolphins and Europe’s most southerly puffin colony, this small island is an escape like no other. Whether your clients are looking for an overnight hotel stay or to set up camp for a week, Herm has options for every holiday.

Considered the crown jewel of the Channel Islands, prepare to step back in time with a visit to beautiful Sark. With cars prohibited, the island’s unspoilt landscape and charming unpaved roads are best explored on bike or horse-drawn carriage. It’s ideal for a day trip, however, an overnight stay is when the world’s first designated Dark Sky Island shows her magic.

The second largest of our islands, Alderney is home to historical sites, golden beaches and rich wildlife. With 30 miles of winding lanes and trails you can explore the award-winning museum, the Channel Island’s only railway and the renowned birdwatching. The capital, St Anne, is filled with excellent restaurants, showcasing a huge range of homegrown produce.

Across a cobbled causeway from Guernsey, you will find Lihou Island. Offering a real adventure, you can explore ruins, the tidal Venus Pool and RAMSAR wetlands and marine reserves. Lihou is a birdwatching paradise with over 150 species to observe and is ideal for rock pooling. Perfect for a day trip or for a group overnight stay at Lihou House.

The smallest of journeys can become the biggest adventures. Whether travelling as a family, solo or with a loved one, the beautiful Islands of Guernsey are the perfect choice for a break that all will enjoy.

To find out more about the Islands of Guernsey visit www.visitguernsey.com or for posters and training visit https://guernseytrademedia.com/product/promotional-toolkit/

Getting to Guernsey is easy with the local airline, Aurigny. Named after the Norman word for their second largest Island, Alderney, where the airline began in 1968, Aurigny have been serving the local community for 55 years.

Guernsey’s Airline flies direct to Guernsey from Dublin Airport three times a week, on a Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, through to 24th October 2024. Book flights now at www.aurigny.com.