Trends & Irish Tastes – Jennifer Callister and RCI in 2023

Royal Caribean International’s Head of Ireland, Jennifer Callister joined ITTN’s Shane Cullen to give a sneak peek at what’s on RCI’s radar ahead of the Holiday World Show Dublin running from 27th to 29th January in the RDS.

2023’s Trending Itineraries & Destinations

The pair met to find out what Royal Caribbean will focus on in 2023. Jennifer shares what’s proving popular with the Irish market in terms of itineraries plus top-selling destinations. In addition, she gives an update on the latest and greatest Royal Caribbean ship to join the fleet – Icon of the Seas which is expected in early 2024.

Perfect Day at CocoCay

European & American Markets

European markets are proving ever-popular and 2023 is seeing strong demand from the Irish for both European and American itineraries. Greek Isles and, in particular, Santorini is whetting the appetite for cruise travel amongst the Irish.

Despite a slightly longer time taken by travellers to pick the perfect getaway, bookings thus far are strong and 2023 is shaping up to be a great year for RCI’s Irish team.

CocoCay is Waiting

Big holidays mean big decisions and with the choice across the RCI’s fleet, Jennifer shares that it is easy to see how it might take time to choose. It’s worth remembering, following a recent refurbishment, RCI’s private island in the Bahamas, CocoCay is waiting. Furthermore, it is set to cater for thrills and chills for all ages with everything from private cabanas to adrenalin-inducing attractions.

Icon of the Seas to Arrive in Early 2024

On the back of the highest sales in the history of RCI, the Icon of the Seas is eagerly awaited by avid cruisers. Already in construction, Icon of the Seas will set sail in early 2024. She will be the largest cruise ship in the world and, in line with Royal Caribbean’s theme of thrills and chills, she will cater for those seeking fun and excitement as well as those wanting to unwind and relax.

Check out the interview to find out more and get a sneak peek at what Icon of the Seas is going to deliver in terms of neighbourhoods, an impressive collection of pools spread across her decks and extensive family offering ensuring infants up to teenagers have plenty to keep occupied.

Icon of the Seas

The only question is, would you be brave enough to walk the plank? Even with a safety harness, I think my knees would turn to jelly.