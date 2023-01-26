Discover Ireland at Holiday World Show Dublin

There will be a renewed focus on places to holiday in Ireland this weekend, when The Holiday World Show returns to Dublin.

The Holiday World Show Dublin, taking place at the RDS Simmonscourt this weekend – from Friday 27th to Sunday 29th January 2023 – is the only show where you can meet over 1,000 travel professionals from 50 countries face to face to plan your dream holiday and take advantage of show-only specials and deals, special prizes and hundreds of free competitions.

The rediscovery and reinvention of our childhood holiday destinations over the past two years has revolutionised the home holiday scene.

In the Emerald Isle-dedicated aisles of the DiscoverIreland Home Holiday Pavilion you will find the quirky and the quaint, old favourites, novelties and frivolities.

From the tip of Donegal’s stunning natural peninsulas, to the mighty craic to be had in the pubs of West Cork, the variety and breadth of holidaying options right at our doorstep is truly remarkable. The Shannon provides endless options for family fun along its route through several west and midlands counties, and we have a variety of agents and experts ready to help you book your family cruise at Holiday World Show.

Or, if comfort, luxury and pampering are more your style, we will be featuring a catalogue of unique hotel and spa stays throughout the country, with years of experience and know-how under their belts at delivering bespoke and tailored relaxing getaways.

Emma Woods, Head of Marketing Communications at Fáilte Ireland, commented: “Fáilte Ireland is delighted to present the DiscoverIreland Home Holiday Pavilion at the Holiday World Show 2023 this weekend 27th – 29th Jan at the RDS Simmonscourt. With over 100 Irish tourism businesses showcasing some of the very best destinations, attractions and activities from all across the country we’re sure the event will inspire people to keep discovering the joy of holidaying at home this year.”

“Though the past several years presented unforeseen challenges to holidaymakers, the tourism offering in Ireland remains stronger than ever and we look forward to highlighting, with our industry partners, the variety of amazing experiences on offer to make your next break in Ireland unforgettable.”

Maria Hourican CEO of Holiday World Show, commented: “We are delighted to welcome everyone back to Holiday World Show Dublin . The array of exhibitors demonstrates just how strong the travel industry is and the appetite amongst the public for travel. This year’s show is returning with the same great holiday deals and show only offers, presenting the public with a great day out.”