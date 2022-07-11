Short-term Rental Controls to Hit Airbnb

A proposed set of new rules will see short-term lettings websites such as Airbnb unable to advertise rentals that do not have the required planning permission agreed by the Government.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said that the proposed new rules would result in more homes returning to the long-term rental markets in Rental Pressure Zones (RPZs) where households struggle to find affordable accommodation.

Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien

From September 01 2022, non-compliance with these policies will result in fines for both the online platform and the individual homeowner.

The penalty for non-compliance is reported to be €5,000 but could also result in a six-month prison sentence.

“We know that significant numbers of properties have been withdrawn from the long-term rental market in recent years and diverted for use as short-term lettings, negatively impacting on the supply and availability of private residential rental accommodation with associated knock-on implications for rental prices,” said Darragh O’Brien.

He said the new controls will be in place for an initial period of six months to allow the Department of Tourism to establish a new register of short-term letting properties.