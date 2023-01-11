NYC & Company launch NYC Winter Outing 2023 with fantastic savings for visitors

NYC & Company, in partnership with Mastercard, announced that the reservations for NYC Winter Outing 2023 are now open for booking and will run from January 17 through February 12. It offers savings on winter experiences across all five boroughs, including:

Reservations for all programs are bookable at nycgo.com/winterouting.

NYC Restaurant Week Reservations Open

NYC Restaurant Week will offer prix-fixe two-course lunches and three-course dinners for $30, $45 and $60 at nearly 500 restaurants across all five boroughs. Mastercard cardholders who preregister here will receive a $10 statement credit when spending $45 or more per transaction (for up to 3 transactions, totalling a $30 rebate) on-site at participating NYC Restaurant Week eateries (terms & conditions apply). A complete list of participating restaurants and reservations can be made at nycgo.com/restaurantweek.

Participating restaurants can be sorted at nycgo.com.

NYC Broadway Week 2-for-1 Tickets on Sale

NYC Broadway Week will offer 2-for-1 tickets for 22 shows. New shows added for this year include & Juliet; A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond Musical; Between Riverside and Crazy; Collaboration; Hamilton; Kimberly Akimbo; Pictures from Home; Some Like It Hot and Take Me Out. Returning shows for 2023 include Aladdin, Chicago, Funny Girl, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Leopoldstadt, MJ The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Six the Musical, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, The Piano Lesson and Wicked.

Tickets can be booked at nycgo.com/broadwayweek.

NYC Must-See Week 2-for-1 Tickets on Sale

NYC Must-See Week will offer 2-for-1 tickets at more than 40 museums, attractions, performing arts and tours. This year’s participants include Carnegie Hall, Citi Field Tours, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Kings County Distillery, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York Botanical Garden, Summit One Vanderbilt, The Metropolitan Opera and more.

Tickets can be booked at nycgo.com/mustseeweek.

© http://dezsantana.com New York Botanical Garden, Fordham, Bronx, NYC Must-See Week NYC

NYC Hotel Week Reservations Open & Redeemable

NYC Hotel Week offers 23% off standard retail rates now through February 12 at more than 140 hotels across all five boroughs. New hotels on offer for 2023 include Hard Rock Hotel New York and Le Méridien New York, Fifth Avenue. Returning properties include The Hoxton, Williamsburg; Lotte New York Palace; The Beekman, A Thompson Hotel; The Hoxton, Williamsburg; The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue; New York Marriott Marquis; The William Vale; The Opera House Hotel; The Rockaway Hotel; Hilton Garden Inn New York/Staten Island; and more.

Hotels can be booked at nycgo.com/hotelweek.

NYC Winter Outing & New York City

“Whether you are planning a staycation, a date night, or visiting our city, the NYC Winter Outing program has fantastic deals for all,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “By trying one of our world-renowned restaurants during NYC Restaurant Week, catching one of our iconic Broadway shows during NYC Broadway Week, visiting one of the thousands of unique attractions during NYC Must-See Week, or staying in a hotel in the best city in the world during NYC Hotel Week, you are supporting the economic engine that keeps our city running while sampling some of the best cultures and fare the world has to offer. And don’t forget, spend money!”

The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment has partnered with NYC & Company for a second year to sponsor NYC Winter Outing, supporting participation fees for businesses across the boroughs in response to New York City’s ongoing tourism recovery. This year’s program is supported in collaboration with transportation partners including official partner United Airlines, as well as Amtrak, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and NJ TRANSIT.

New York City’s tourism industry continues to rebound with 56.4m travellers visiting all 5 boroughs in 2022—a 71.4% increase over 2021 (47.4m domestic and 8.9m international). This marks the return of 85% of the City’s record 2019 visitation. The City remains on pace to attract 61.7m visitors in 2023.