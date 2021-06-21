Greece to Accept Rapid Antigen Test for Visitors

Greece will now accept the rapid antigen test as sufficient proof of a negative Covid status rather than the more expensive PCR test.

In addition, Greece has also raised the age at which children are exempt from all testing requirements from 5 to 12.

According to an announcement by Greece’s Ministry of Tourism, the new rules will apply to countries that permit travel to and from Greece for tourism purposes.

Leisure travel to Greece from Ireland will only be allowed from 19 July.

“The purpose of all control protocols is to facilitate travellers who wish to visit our country, along with the constant and absolute priority care for the preservation of health safety, both tourists and Greek citizens,” Greece’s Ministry of Tourism has announced.