Explora Journeys Launches First Amazon Cruise Itinerary

Explora Journeys – the luxury arm of MSC Cruises – will launch its first cruises of the Amazon as part of its autumn and winter 2024-2025 itinerary.

The entire programme will cover 73 destinations in 24 countries, but the Amazon element is expected to be a big draw – with Macapa, Alter-do-Chao and Manaus in the Amazon covered.

Kayak tours by torchlight and hiking through forest trails to tribal villages are included in the experience.

Explora’s Amazon experiences will include:

A Journey into Wild and Wonderful Amazonia departs Barbados, on 22 November 2024, sailing to French Guiana’s Devil’s Island before heading to Macapá, Alter-do-Chaõ and Manaus in Brazil.

A Journey to the Meeting Waters on the Almighty Amazon sails on 29 November 2024 up the Amazon to Macapá and Bequia before returning to Bridgetown.