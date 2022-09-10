SEARCH
Additional daa Staff Deployed at Dublin Airport to Assist Aer Lingus Passengers

daa deploys additional staff in Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport to facilitate Aer Lingus passengers departing from Dublin Airport tonight (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) as the airline resumes flight operations following an issue with their internal IT system earlier today.

daa was required to deploy contingency plans throughout the day to cater for Aer Lingus passengers that were unable to check-in or board their flights following the disruption caused today by the unavailability of key Aer Lingus systems. The Aer Lingus IT system outage was caused by a break in connectivity in services from a UK network provider.  Aer Lingus has advised that the IT issue has been resolved and it is taking steps to bring all of its systems back online. The airline stated 51 flights across its network were cancelled today (Saturday).

Aer Lingus advises customers that its operations for tomorrow are planned to operate as normal. Passengers are advised to come to Dublin Airport at the normal time for their scheduled flights.

