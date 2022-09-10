Aer Lingus Cancels Nearly All Flights to & from Dublin for UK & European destinations from 2 pm (Sat, 10 Sept)

Due to an IT outage, Aer Lingus check-in and boarding processes have been materially impacted. Even the Aerlingus.com website is down.
Dublin Airport reports “Due to ongoing Aer Lingus IT issues, the airline has confirmed the cancellation of virtually all Aer Lingus flights to and from the UK & Europe that were due to depart DublinAirport after 2 pm today (Saturday). Impacted passengers should contact Aer Lingus regarding next steps”.
Statement from Aer Lingus – (updated at 4pm, Sat., 10 Sept.)
Due to a major incident with a network provider, our cloud-based systems enabling check-in, boarding and our website are currently unavailable.
A UK network provider servicing the cloud-based system has experienced a major break in connectivity impacting both primary and secondary connectivity. At this time the provider has not been able to give Aer Lingus an estimate of the time when the break in connectivity will be restored.
Unfortunately, this is causing severe disruption to Aer Lingus services today. Consequently, all flights originally scheduled to depart from Dublin Airport for European and United Kingdom destinations from 2.00 pm onwards today have had to be cancelled.
We are endeavouring to operate some flights from Dublin Airport that were originally scheduled to depart pre 2.00 pm today. However, as we are relying on manual process for these flights, there remains a risk of cancellation.
As we are currently unable to communicate directly with customers, we are asking customers booked to travel on those flights not to come to Dublin Airport.
In addition:
- flights originally scheduled to depart to Dublin from Europe from 2.00 pm onwards today have also had to be cancelled, with the exception of flights from Portugal and Spain (which plan to operate, albeit with delays).
- flights originally scheduled to depart to Dublin from the United Kingdom from 2.00 pm onwards today have also had to be cancelled.
- flights to and from the Aer Lingus bases in Cork, Shannon and Belfast are currently planned to operate today, albeit with delays and risk of short-notice cancellations.
- Aer Lingus Regional flights (operated by Emerald Airlines) are currently planned to operate today, albeit with delays and risk of short-notice cancellations.
The list of cancelled flights is set out below.
We sincerely apologise to all customers impacted by today’s disruption and cancellations.
Any customer impacted by today’s disruptions will be able to change their travel plans, free of charge either through our call centre or social media channels. We will advise customers when IT systems are restored and this change option is fully available to our customers.
As soon as systems are restored our teams will work to re-accommodate those impacted as efficiently as possible, and share information regarding customers’ rights and the airlines’ obligations under Regulation (EC) 261/2004.
We are working intensively with our system partners and their network partners to resolve the connection issues as soon as possible.
List of cancelled flights 10 September 2022:
|Departure Date
|Flight
|Departure
|Arrival
|10/09/2022
|EI235
|London Gatwick
|Dublin
|10/09/2022
|EI446
|Dublin
|Santorini
|10/09/2022
|EI168
|Dublin
|London Heathrow
|10/09/2022
|EI935
|London Heathrow
|Belfast City
|10/09/2022
|EI798
|Dublin
|Izmir
|10/09/2022
|EI406
|Dublin
|Rome
|10/09/2022
|EI685
|Geneva
|Dublin
|10/09/2022
|EI376
|Dublin
|Burgas
|10/09/2022
|EI656
|Dublin
|Frankfurt
|10/09/2022
|EI169
|London Heathrow
|Dublin
|10/09/2022
|EI176
|Dublin
|London Heathrow
|10/09/2022
|EI444
|Dublin
|Corfu
|10/09/2022
|EI546
|Dublin
|Nice
|10/09/2022
|EI698
|Dublin
|Dusseldorf
|10/09/2022
|EI336
|Dublin
|Berlin
|10/09/2022
|EI178
|Dublin
|London Heathrow
|10/09/2022
|EI528
|Dublin
|Charles De Gaulle
|10/09/2022
|EI182
|Dublin
|London Heathrow
|10/09/2022
|EI177
|London Heathrow
|Dublin
|10/09/2022
|EI424
|Dublin
|Venice
|10/09/2022
|EI407
|Rome
|Dublin
|10/09/2022
|EI657
|Frankfurt
|Dublin
|10/09/2022
|EI447
|Santorini
|Dublin
|10/09/2022
|EI171
|London Heathrow
|Dublin
|10/09/2022
|EI699
|Dusseldorf
|Dublin
|10/09/2022
|EI179
|London Heathrow
|Dublin
|10/09/2022
|EI799
|Izmir
|Dublin
|10/09/2022
|EI547
|Nice
|Dublin
|10/09/2022
|EI337
|Berlin
|Dublin
|10/09/2022
|EI183
|London Heathrow
|Dublin
|10/09/2022
|EI529
|Charles De Gaulle
|Dublin
|10/09/2022
|EI377
|Bourgas
|Dublin
|10/09/2022
|EI425
|Venice
|Dublin
Shane Reports from Dublin Airport – As fate would have it…
Returning to Dublin Airport from London Gatwick this morning on the 9.35 am flight, we were on the runway for 2 hours as the crew had to complete the flight paperwork manually. The Aer Lingus crew explained systems were down and there would be a delay. They were exceptionally helpful, offering drinks on board. Landing in T2, a few snaps of the Aer Lingus desks and Terminal 2 shows the build-up (taken at 1pm).
Ryanair has tweeted the following:
“Aer Lingus passengers who have been stranded can book special €100 rescue fares at Ryanair’s ticket desks at Dublin Airport, Shannon Airport and Cork Airport”.