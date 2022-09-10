Aer Lingus’ Systems Restored & Updated Statement (6.45 pm) for Next Steps Affected Passengers

Due to an IT outage, Aer Lingus check-in and boarding processes were materially impacted with 51 flights cancelled across the airline’s network, as well as delays concerning mainly services operating between Dublin Airport to/from UK and European destinations. The system outage has been restored and the airline is bringing all systems back online. Here is the Aer Lingus statement issued at 6.45pm:

Aer Lingus updated statement – 6.45pm (Sat, 10 Sept)

“Aer Lingus sincerely apologises to customers for the severe disruption caused today by the unavailability of key systems for check-in, boarding and our website. This system outage was caused by a break in connectivity in services from a UK network provider. The break in connectivity has now been restored and we are taking steps to bring all of our systems back online.

Aer Lingus had to cancel 51 flights today, mainly to and from Dublin / European & UK destinations.

Aer Lingus is operating all of its transatlantic services from Dublin, albeit with delays and reduced passenger numbers in some instances due to security restrictions applying as a result of the systems outage. Our transatlantic services from Shannon operated as normal today. Aer Lingus Regional (operated by Emerald Airlines) are also planning to operate remaining services today, albeit with delays.

Any customer impacted by today’s disruptions will be able apply for a refund or change their travel plans, free of charge through Aerlingus.com, our call centres and our social media channels.

As systems have now been restored we are contacting customers directly in order to re-accommodate them as efficiently as possible.

We have made additional customer service agents available to deal with high call volumes – please bear with us as we try to service all customer queries.

We will also share information regarding customers’ rights and the airlines’ obligations under Regulation (EC) 261/2004.

Aer Lingus advises customers that its operations for tomorrow are planned to operate as normal. Customers are advised to come to the airports at the normal time for their scheduled flight.“

For more on this story, check out ITTN’s earlier article: