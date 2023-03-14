Domes Resorts Appoints Zoe Holt as Business Development Manager to Boost Trade Relations in the North UK and Ireland

Domes Resorts, one of Europe’s fastest-growing luxury hospitality brands, is excited to announce the appointment of Zoe Holt as the new Business Development Manager (BDM) for the North UK. Joining the team on August 12th, Zoe will report directly to Penny Naoum, Senior Sales, Marketing, and Development Manager. Her primary focus will be on the North UK market, with a strategic role in enhancing trade relations in Ireland.

This appointment highlights Domes Resorts’ commitment to bolstering its presence in the UK, particularly in the Northern region, as the company expands its portfolio with the addition of two new properties this year: Domes Novos Santorini and 91 Athens Riviera.

Zoe Holt, who brings a wealth of experience from her previous role as Senior Regional Sales Manager at JTA Travel, will leverage her extensive industry knowledge and network to support Domes Resorts’ growth. Her role will be pivotal in nurturing existing relationships and developing new trade partnerships across the UK and Ireland.

“I am thrilled to join the Domes Team,” said Zoe Holt. “This is a fantastic opportunity to advance the Domes Resorts brand among our trade partners. I look forward to working closely with them to further elevate our reputation for excellence and innovation in luxury hospitality.”

Penny Naoum added, “We are delighted to welcome Zoe. Her industry expertise and enthusiasm will be invaluable as we enhance our business development efforts in the UK. Zoe’s role will be key in strengthening our connections with trade partners and ensuring Domes Resorts remains a premier choice for luxury travellers.”