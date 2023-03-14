fbpx
Agents, Make Sure You Nominate Your Preferred Suppliers For The 2024 ITTN Awards By Thursday!

By Carrie Day
The nomination period for the supplier awards for the 2024 ITTN Irish Travel Trade Awards, in association with Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Voyages, will draw to a close this Thursday 15 August. ITTN invites all Irish and Northern Irish travel agents to cast their nominations and make sure their voice is heard!

This is your chance to recognise and give back to those suppliers and tourist boards who have gone above and beyond in their service and support to you throughout the year. Your nominations are crucial as they help set benchmarks for excellence in the travel trade.

So… what are you waiting for? Nominate your favourite suppliers, tour ops and destinations now! To cast your nominations, click here or on the banner below.

The Supplier Awards up for grabs are…

The 2024 ITTN Irish Travel Trade Awards will take place on Friday 29 November 2024 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Rd, Dublin and is a night not to be missed with lots of networking opportunities and plenty of dancing!

If you haven’t booked your place at the 2024 ITTN Irish Travel Trade Awards yet, contact Carrie on [email protected]. We can’t wait to see you there!

